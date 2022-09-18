When: Lancaster Township supervisors meeting, Sept. 12.

What happened: The owner of the proposed Wabank Road Self Storage Facility rejected the township’s offer to substitute fees and a trail in lieu of waivers for road improvement.

Details: Since 2018, this proposed facility’s owner, Gary Price, has sought zoning approval for this site at Wabank and Bean Hill roads. Typically, a land developer needs to widen and improve adjacent roads. The township, however, has proposed that Price pay a fee and build a hiking trail in lieu of making improvements, such as sidewalks, to Bean Hill Road, which the township plans to reconstruct in the future. Price objected to the township applying residential ordinance rules to a commercial site. He also expressed concern over township stormwater flow plans. This dispute remains unresolved.

Quotable: “Cooperation is not real,” Price said. “Maybe you don’t want this project.”

Lancaster Public Library: Jamie Hall, library development director, asked the township to expand its annual support by 9% over the $32,000 currently provided. The 20% of township residents who hold library cards borrow 50,000 items per year from the library, she reported.

Lancaster Fire Company: Chief Steve Roy said that groundbreaking on the new firehouse at 1275 Millersville Road is scheduled for October.

Crossing guard shortage: “We are in desperate need of crossing guards” Township Manager Bill Laudien stated. He solicited applications from residents for this part-time job.

Thefts from autos: Police reported 35 thefts of items from, mostly unlocked, automobiles in August. Two juveniles were arrested in connection with these thefts.

Road tour: Laudien announced that the road inspection tour will take place in October. He requests notification on any areas requiring township attention.