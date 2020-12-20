When: West Donegal Township supervisors meeting, Dec. 14.

What happened: Supervisors approved 13 waivers and modifications to the Stoneybrook development off West Ridge Road. Developer Todd Smeigh said these waiver requests are to ensure this phase fits with previous construction and that new land development does not conflict with utility lines.

Plan: There will be 18 single-family homes and 16 townhouses added to the 45-acre plot, Smeigh said.

What’s next: The board approved a 180-day extension for the completion of the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection joint permit for phase 2 of the development plan. Along with this extension, the board approved a waiver to the planning and processing requirements of the subdivision and land development ordinance, which allows Stoneybrook to submit phases 2A and 2B together as designed under phase 2.