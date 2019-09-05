— When: School board meeting, Sept. 3.

— What happened: Rather than signing in at the office, a new measure dictates visitors must present valid identification before being admitted. And the school visitors policy will change to reflect that, Superintendent Kevin Peart said.

— Why it matters: The measure will formalize a visitor management system already in place at L-S schools to improve security.

— How it works: Visitors scan their IDs into a computer, a photo is taken and run through a sex offender database, then a sticker prints out granting access.

— What’s next: The board will discuss the policy at a work session Sept. 16 and have a second reading and adoption at its regular meeting Oct. 7.

— Other business: The Outdoor Environmental Club will travel to Climbers Run Nature Preserve in Martic Township on Sept. 21-22 following school board approval. The new field trip includes stream snorkeling and is meant to immerse students in marine science. Also approved was a trip to Pigeon Key, Florida, in June, and winter trips for the ski and snowboard club. A trip to Germany in 2021 also got a nod.

— Also notable: Karen Devine, member services manager for the Pennsylvania School Boards Association, recognized Lampeter-Strasburg board member James Byrnes for 24 years of service. Also recognized was Scott Arnst, not in attendance, for eight years of service.

— Quotable: “It’s all for the kids,” said Byrnes’ wife Cindy, who attended with daughter Allyson and granddaughters Laela and Eliana.