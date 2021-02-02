When: Elizabethtown Area School District board meeting, Jan. 26.

What happened: By early spring, secondary students, who because of COVID-19 spend some school days engaged in online learning, may be able to attend virtual school from somewhere other than their homes. The new program is being developed by district administrators working with community partners.

Why it’s important: Richard Schwarzman, assistant to the superintendent, said the program provides a place in the community where students can go and engage in peer interaction. He said students will also have adult mentorship to help guide them through their synchronous academic day. The pilot program would be targeted to secondary students who are attending school on the hybrid schedule: in person two days a week and virtually at home for three days a week. The program would start with seventh and eighth grades and possibly expanded to ninth and 10th grades, Schwarzman said.

Partners: Administrators have been meeting with community partners including Elizabethtown College, the local ministerium and Elizabethtown Area Communities That Care. Also, Cornerstone Youth Center and Community Place on Washington also have been involved in the conversations, and some churches have offered space for students. Adult volunteers from these organizations would supervise the students.

Quotable: “The learning center really becomes their adjunct classroom,” Schwarzman said.

New welding course: Elizabethtown Area High School students interested in learning how to weld may be able to do that next year in a proposed certification course. A class space would need to be outfitted for the program, with welding machines and ventilation. The new welding certification program would have 10 welding machines and be able to accommodate 20 students in a class.

What’s next: The board will vote on the welding proposal at the Feb. 9 meeting.

Resignation: The board approved a personnel report containing the resignation of Assistant Superintendent Daniel Serfass, effective March 31. He was named superintendent of the Camp Hill School District.

Tax cap: The board a resolution for the upcoming 2021-22 budget that would limit any potential tax increase to 3.8% or less.