Police in Swatara Township, Dauphin County, arrested a Virginia man they say kidnapped a woman after a domestic dispute early Friday morning.

Charles Wilson, 36, of Roanoke, took the woman against her will in a tan SUV after assaulting her during the dispute, police said. Police did not indicate specifically where the assault took place, or if the pair knew each other.

Swatara Township Police issued a warrant for his arrest and said at 6:19 a.m. that Pennsylvania State Police arrested him and the woman is safe.

Wilson is charged with kidnapping, strangulation and simple assault.

Swatara Township Police ask anyone with information regarding the incident to call them at 717-564-2550 or submit a tip at SwataraPolice.org.