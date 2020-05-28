When: Lititz Borough Council meeting, May 26.

What happened: During an online meeting, council members questioned whether one of the largest craft shows on the East Coast can still be held this summer.

Background: The Lititz Rotary Club Craft Show draws as many 50,000 visitors. With Lancaster County set to move into Pennsylvania the yellow phase of reopening on June 5, gatherings of 25 or less will be permitted. Even if the county can move into the green phase, there will still be restrictions on the size of large gatherings. Craft show organizers were approved months ago for a permit for this year’s show scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 8. At this point, the show has not been canceled.

Quotable: “Frankly, I can’t see it happening for a long time,” police Chief Kerry Nye said. “It might upset people, but we can’t take on that liability.”

Other events: There are other events slated for late summer and fall, such as the Aug. 12 Cruise Night, the Sept. 20 Beer Fest, and the Oct. 10 Chocolate Walk. Most events raise funds for community services.

What’s next: Borough officials are expecting the Lititz Rotary Club to cancel the craft show, rather than wait for the borough to do so. Organizers of smaller events, like the Chocolate Walk, are looking at ways to put social distancing measures into place. “If they can follow [Centers for Disease Control and Prevention] guidelines, like social distancing and wearing masks, some of these events may be able to go forward,” council President Shane Weaver said. “It's a challenging situation.”

Business reopening: To sort through the complexities of reopening Lititz businesses, the borough has established a reopening subcommittee to help guide the town to an effective and safe reopening.