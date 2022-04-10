When: Warwick school board committee of the whole meeting, April 5.

What happened: Assistant Superintendent Melanie Calender reviewed the Warwick School District Comprehensive Plan, which will provide guidance for the school district from 2022 to 2025. Calender reported that the district is looking for input from stakeholders in the school district, including parents, students, teachers, administrators and community members.

What it means: The existing comprehensive plan outlines the strengths and challenges of the Warwick School District, and will update them accordingly for the new plan.

Strengths and challenges: Among the strengths are school district attendance, meeting college and career standards, proficiency rates for science and biology, improved proficiency in English and language arts, the majority of students in grades K-2 meet core benchmark expectations in Acadience benchmark scores, increased performance in SAT in math, student in K-12 meet or exceed growth expectations in science. District challenges include state assessment measures for math and English/language arts, student proficiency in Pennsylvania System of School Assessment English/language arts scores, students with disabilities did not perform as well as students in the general population, students identified as economically disadvantaged did not perform as well as students in the general population and professional development in the areas of diversity, equity and inclusion.

Vaping: Warwick High School Principal Kristy Szobocsan addressed the enforcement of vaping and vandalism in school restrooms. Szobocsan explained that a small number of students were moving from bathroom to bathroom in order to vape. She and staff have been attempting to monitor the problem. When students are caught, they face serious consequences that include suspension and loss of parking passes. The difficulty is catching the students.

Quotable: “We cannot be everywhere. We are trying to teach. We need parents to talk to their kids and we need kids to let us know when they see what’s happening,” Szobocsan said.

Solutions: A number of solutions were discussed, including additional volunteers to monitor restrooms and closing all but one boys room and one girls room in the school. High school staff will continue to monitor the restrooms, and need help from parents and students to help solve the problem.

Salary updates: Noelle Brossman, human resources director, presented proposed salary ranges that would be effective July 1, and will be voted on at the April 19 meeting. The updated salary ranges are intended to help attract educators to the district, in light of staffing shortages.They include ranges for salaried positions such as superintendent, athletic trainers and principals and hourly pay positions such as nurses, secretaries and support staff.

Police report: During the public comment period, parent Justin Kratzer indicated that he had a 72-page report from a police detective regarding a Warwick Middle School teacher. Kratzer did not indicate how he obtained the report, what was in the report, or what involvement he had in the case. Later Lititz Borough police Chief Kerry Nye indicated that Kratzer had obtained the report through a Right-to-Know request, and following the investigation, there are no charges being brought against the teacher.

Additional public comment: Another parent Tania Carpenter expressed concern about a person being considered for principal at Lititz Elementary School. Carpenter indicated that at the school district where the person is currently employed, there was a case of a special needs child whose parents were upset that the child had “soiled himself.” However, the person being considered for the Lititz Elementary position was not involved in that situation.