When: East Petersburg Borough Council meeting, July 7.

What happened: David Steffen, chief of Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department, reported policies pertinent to recent public outcry of police brutality.

Policies: Department policy says a police officer who witnesses excessive force may intervene even if their rank is lower than the abusive officer. The police officers are not permitted to use chokeholds.

Force: The use of force policy states in any necessary use of force, all police department personnel shall utilize only the force necessary to effect lawful objectives in conformance to the provisions of the Pennsylvania Crimes Code, other Pennsylvania statutory provisions, and applicable Pennsylvania and federal court decisions in accordance with the Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department standard.

Recreation: Council member and Hempfield Area recCenter representative Deb Miller reported 100 swim tickets will be made available in addition to the limited 200 seasonal tickets for the aquatic center that were initially available.

Other business: An ordinance was established to address right of way and to prevent roadway obstruction. This includes a growing concern of children playing on the streets if it creates permanent obstruction.

What's next: The ordinance will be advertised and copies made available in the borough office.