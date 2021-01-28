Coatesville City residents are being offered a chance at up to 200 full- and part-time warehouse jobs and free transportation to and from work at Urban Outfitters in Gap, Coatesville City Council, Chester County, announced during their remote Jan. 25 meeting.

Urban Outfitters is accepting applications online and is planning a February job fair.

Chip Huston, assistant city manager, said Urban Outfitters is recruiting employees for its distribution center at 766 Brackbill Road and plans to offer free transportation to its two shifts beginning in early February.

The shuttle bus, called The Outfitter, will be funded by Urban and a Pennsylvania Department of Transportation grant and will be managed by the Transportation Management Association of Chester County.

According to Ashley Schoch, deputy communications director for the state Department of Transportation, the state will fund 85% of the shuttle costs, with Urban Outfitters paying 15%. “We will have complete estimated costs when we are further in the grant process. After grant execution, actual costs will be reimbursed at the 85%/15% split.”

City Council, which has been focusing on business development, job creation and renewing civic pride, announced the project called the nth Innovation Center, at 190 W. Lincoln Highway, was recently designated a state Keystone Innovation Zone.

Sue Springsteen, president and CEO of H20 Connected — one of the seven firms to be located within the historic building under renovation — told council she expects the Keystone Innovation Zone designation will create a business innovation hub in the city.

According to Springsteen, businesses within a Keystone Innovation Zone receive significant tax credits to help grow and create jobs. Springsteen projects there will be about 25 additional new jobs at firms located at 190 W. Lincoln Highway within the next 18 months. The historic building is also within the Keystone Opportunity Zone, which also offers tax credits to businesses.

In other business, council acted on the recommendations of police Chief Jack Laufer III to promote four police officers. Brenden Boyle is now a sergeant, Jared David and Christopher McCarthy are now corporals, and Felicia DelliGatti has been promoted from part-time to full-time officer.

Not all promotions were unanimous, with council member Nydea Graves casting no votes for all promotions and complaining that in a recent incident the hijab of a local Muslim woman was on the ground as she was being arrested. Graves said she is Muslim, and this would have made her uncomfortable.

“I do trust your judgment,” council member Carmen Green told the chief. “We want our officers to be respectful of our residents, and we want our streets to be safe.

Council also:

Named Steven Dobson the city’s new fire chief and emergency response coordinator.

Said they will consider opening parks for basketball, but recommend pandemic safety measures.

Agreed to allow planning to go ahead for a jazz festival in September.

Heard City Manager James Logan read a note of thanks from the location crew of the HBO series “Mare of Easttown,” which recently filmed in Coatesville. Logan said the show will be on HBO in April.

