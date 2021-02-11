The Outfitter shuttle bus launched its runs between Coatesville and Gap on Feb. 8, and riding on it were many of the 80 Coatesville City and area residents just hired for warehouse jobs at the Urban Outfitters distribution center on Brackbill Road.

City Manager James Logan said during Coatesville City Council’s Feb. 8 remote meeting Urban Outfitters had immediately hired 80 of 89 applicants at a Feb. 6-7 job fair sponsored by the city. So far, 29 of the new employees had signed up for free shuttle transportation funded by the company and a Pennsylvania Department of Transportation grant. Others planned to drive.

City Council member Donald Folks said some applicants told him having transportation to and from employment meant they would be able to leave welfare behind and purchase food for their families.

During the meeting, City Council, which has been focusing on business development, job creation and renewing civic pride, also unanimously approved granting an economic development liquor license which — if approved by the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board — will bring an additional 13 jobs to Coatesville.

Dennis Dantzler, in business as 236 LLC, plans to open Andrea’s Jazz Cafe at 236 Lincoln Highway East with Bridget Dudley, cafe manager. Dantzler, through his attorney Michael Gill, said the cafe will feature live music, entertainment, eat-in and takeout meals and a Sunday brunch in the 55- to 60-seat venue.

The 1,500-square-foot building in the heart of the city is currently being renovated, and Gill said the cafe will open as soon as the license gains state approval.

Council member Ed Simpson complained that in the past few years council approved three such licenses, but none of the proposed businesses opened.

Council also approved accepting $200,000 in state grant funds from Movement Community Development Corp., a nonprofit organization run by Fonz Newsuan. Movement Community Development Corp. has grant money from the state Department of Community and Economic Development to renovate the Ash Park pool.

Since a feasibility study determined a new pool would be prohibitively expensive, the funds will instead be used for a water feature, said council President Linda Lavender-Norris, who thanked Newsuan for his many efforts to support Coatesville.

Council also heard very preliminary plans from Mike Kissinger, an engineer with Pennoni Associates representing a York developer he said is interested in building four 60-unit apartment buildings on part of a vacant 76-acre land parcel along Adams and Buchanan drives.

The apartments, in walking distance of the planned new train station, would be rented at market rate. Kissinger said the unnamed developer, who would like to begin construction in six to nine months, will submit land development plans to the city.

