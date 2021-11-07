When: Lampeter-Strasburg school board meeting, Nov. 1, in person and livestreamed.

What happened: Angry parents took to the podium to read passages aloud to the school board from novels offered at school libraries that feature sexually explicit content.

Outrage: Parents condemned the school board for allowing books with offensive content into the schools and asked who is responsible for the content allowed in the school libraries.

Quote: “You push social and emotional learning while you provide books to our children which fill them with ideas and normalize suicide, sex, drugs, prostitution, rape, incest, hatred and abuse,” Melissa Smith said. “These are ideas many would not know about if it weren’t for the ideas presented at school.”

Content read: Smith read excerpts from “Like a Love Story,” by Abdi Nazemian, which she said is available in the digital library and in the high school library. The story follows a trio of homosexual teens as they navigate heartthrobs and heartaches alongside the hysteria and activism that arose in the wake of the AIDS epidemic. She also read passages from “Tricks” about five troubled teens who fall into prostitution and “The You I’ve Never Known,” which is about bisexuality. Both novels are written by Ellen Hopkins. Parent Justina Baum read excerpts from “All Boys Aren’t Blue” by George Johnson, which is the author’s story of growing up queer and Black in America. She said she found the book very offensive and was extremely uncomfortable reading excerpts from it in public. Matt Donaldson read excerpts from “Something Happened in our Town.” The story follows one white and one Black family as they discuss the shooting of a Black man in their community. The book is a child’s story of racial injustice. Donaldson said the book is available in the Hans Herr Elementary School Library and that its content does not belong in the school.

What’s next: Board president Melissa Herr asked parents to email a list of book titles and authors to the respective principals or to Superintendent Kevin Peart. The board did not comment on the books, but Herr promised parents the matter will be looked into.

Proposed building project: The board adopted Act 34, which is another step forward in the process for the proposed construction of an early childhood and kindergarten center. The Act 34 hearing is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Dec. 6.

Background: An Act 34 hearing is the public presentation of the project, including proposed floor plan and associated costs. It is required by the state Department of Education as part of the construction process.