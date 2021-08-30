When: Aug. 19 supervisors meeting.

What happened: The board approved allocating its COVID-19 stimulus funds of almost $1 million to eligible water system management and stormwater projects in the township.

Details: The Upper Leacock Township Municipal Authority will receive a total of $936,056 from the American Rescue Plan Act to speed up recovery from the economic and health effects of the pandemic. The township already has received half of the funds. The remainder will come through next year.

Zoning: The board unanimously voted “to support the township zoning hearing board on the court case at the Court of Common Pleas and support (the board’s) ruling on the solar panel case at 2263 Porter Way, Lancaster.”

Background: The zoning board denied Joshua and Carolina Frye’s variance request to install solar panels on their property. The Fryes have filed a zoning appeal in county court. The supervisors have now gone on record backing the zoning board’s decision. This would have legal ramifications if the court upholds the Fryes’ appeal.

Recycling: Eagle Disposal has temporarily suspended its recycling services in the township due to COVID-19-related staffing shortages. Township Manager Michael Morris said there are consequences for the township, which risks losing its state recycling grant of $25,000 to $30,000 a year. The grant is contingent upon the municipality ensuring availability of curbside pickup.

Compost concerns: West Earl has agreed to let Upper Leacock residents use its compost yard at a 50% discount of $10 per trip. In return, Upper Leacock will help West Earl dispose of its excess ground mulch at a local farm. West Earl is also looking to all the municipalities using its compost yard for financial contributions when its $300,000 grinder needs to be replaced.

Conditional use hearing: The board approved Dale Groff’s conditional use application to construct three duplex units as a multifamily development in the mixed use zone at 181 E. Main St., Leola.

Soccer: Upper Leacock has authorized the Conestoga Valley Youth Soccer Club to use Leola Community Park during Conestoga Valley School District’s construction project.

Next meeting: Supervisors will meet Sept. 16.