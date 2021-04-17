When: Upper Leacock Township supervisors meeting, April 15.

What happened: Township Manager Michael Morris told the board Manheim Township asked Upper Leacock to follow its lead in passing a resolution favoring the creation of a county health department. Morris recommended getting more information first.

Background: Morris said the township was asked by the Lancaster County Association of Township Supervisors to table or not to endorse Manheim Township’s resolution until the association has done its own evaluation of the proposal, which it expects to complete by the end of the month.

Quotable: “(Manheim Township) felt, and a lot of people felt, Lancaster County was behind other counties that had health departments in the rollout to COVID vaccine and other things related with the pandemic,” Morris said.

Zoning amendment: The board approved forwarding a zoning ordinance text amendment, with modifications, to the township and county planning commissions for formal review and recommendation. The developers of The Villas at Twin Maples land development proposed the text amendment that would reduce the number of parking spaces required for multiple family dwellings which have a common parking area.

Library donation: Morris said the township received a thank you letter from Pequea Valley Public Library for Upper Leacock’s $4,000 donation. Pequea Valley is one of four local libraries the township supported this year in place of its annual contribution to the Leola branch library, which closed permanently in 2020 because of COVID-19.

Annual audit: Maher Duessel Certified Public Accountants presented Upper Leacock with a clean bill of audit health for 2020 via teleconference. Manager Jennifer Cruver-Kibi said there were no exceptions.

Next meeting: Supervisors will meet May 20.