When: Upper Leacock Township supervisors reorganization meeting, Jan. 3.

What happened: There will be no change in the lineup of township supervisors in 2022. Chair Ron Simmons and Vice Chair Hal Leaman were reelected to their leadership posts, while Nelson Bard continues serving on the board. Simmons’ term expires Dec. 31, 2025, Leaman’s on Dec. 31, 2022, and Bard’s on Dec. 31, 2023.

Administrative chief: Michael Morris will continue as township manager, secretary and treasurer, and Right-to-Know officer.

Contractors: Appel & Yost was reappointed as township solicitor, Rettew as township engineering firm and Mark Deimler of Solanco Engineering as sewage enforcement officer, zoning officer and building code official.

Award: The board presented Cindy Shenk with an appreciation award for six years of dedicated service as a member of the Upper Leacock Township Municipal Authority.

Quotable: “Thank you for your service; we really appreciate it,” Simmons said.

Zoning: The board adopted a new ordinance to regulate parking of commercial and large vehicles, and dumpsters in all residential zones.

Meetings: Supervisors will continue to meet at 6:30 p.m. on the first and third Thursday of each month in the township building, 161 Newport Road, Leola, unless otherwise advertised. The board meets again Feb. 17.