When: Upper Leacock Twp. supervisors meeting, Oct. 15.

What happened: The board approved a preliminary budget for 2021 with no increase in real estate tax. The 2021 tax rate remains at 1.695 mills. The tax bill for a property assessed at $100,000 would continue to be $169.50.

Key numbers: The proposed budget lists total revenues of $3,555,762 and total expenses of $3,676,871 creating a deficit of $121,109. The township had an unreserved balance of $1,613,174 as of Aug 31. As far as revenue, Township Manager Michael Morris said earned income tax is expected to drop 6% from $865,433 to $814,875 due to COVID-19.

Police services: Police services provided by East Lampeter police department are the largest budget expense. The annual rental fee will go up from $1,325,000 to $1,350,00. This will be more than offset by a substantial drop in “other post retirement benefits” from $135,000 to $100,000. These benefits consist of the major medical expense paid for a police officer and family who retires at age 50 till age 65 unless reemployed.

Library concerns: The board noted the Leola branch of Lancaster Public Library will be having a book sale from 9 a.m. to noon Nov. 7. The library has been closed due to COVID-19. Books, separated by genre, will be sold in bags of 10 for $10. As for future contributions to the library system, the township included $20,000 in its 2021 preliminary budget for distribution among neighboring library branches next June based on which ones are being used by township residents.

Road lines: The board approved two contracts amounting to $29,600 with Alpha Space Control Co. Inc., Chambersburg, to paint lines on township roads.

What’s next: The budget is scheduled for adoption at the Nov. 19 meeting.