When: Upper Leacock Township supervisors meeting, Aug. 17. Supervisor Hal Leaman was not present.

What happened: The board approved the preliminary/final land development plan for Veritas Academy, 26 Hillcrest Ave., Leola. The project involves constructing a 64,225-square-foot two-story addition to the existing building, more than doubling its size.

Background: Veritas Academy is a Christian school with currently 385 students pre-school to 12th grade. It was founded in 1996.

Details: According to the school’s plan filed with the township, the project will include eight classrooms and a gymnasium. Two classrooms will be finished initially and the others shelled for completion at a later date, probably the summer of next year. There will also be a new parking area for 20 vehicles on the 11.9-acre lot.

Quarry: The board approved the state Department of Transportation’s traffic evaluation for Talmage Quarry relating to the proposed relocation of its entrance driveway from Snake Hill Road to Quarry Road. This included a review of sight distance issues.

Background: The relocated entrance is the final part of a land development plan, approved by the township in 2018, which extended the limestone quarry onto an adjacent tract along Stormstown Road and constructed new office and lab buildings and a parking area. A 35-foot earthen berm was built with additional trees to screen views of quarry operations from the roadway.

Quotable: “The one thing PennDOT pointed out is that when you’re coming out of the quarry, looking to the right, there’s a berm with some trees and landscaping and they just have to make sure that’s kept trimmed back so the sight distance to the right is kept visible,” township engineer Kara Kalupson said.

Presentation: The board presented resident Kathy Layman with a plaque “In grateful recognition for effort and maintenance of the entrance to the Forest Hills development.” In a phone interview after the meeting, Township Manager Michael Morris said Layman had quite a few people working together to put an entrance sign up. Morris said she not only got donations for the sign but also coordinated maintaining the flowers and everything around it.

Quotable: “The Forest Hills development was approved back in the 1950s. There was a sign there before but it was kind of ratty. Now there’s this real nice sign,” Morris said.

Next meeting: The board will meet 6:30 p.m. Sept. 21 at the township building.