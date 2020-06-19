When: Upper Leacock Township supervisors meeting, June 18.

What happened: The board unanimously denied the Conestoga Valley Summer Swim Team’s request to open the Leola community pool for swim team use only.

Swim team request: In April, the board decided not to open the pool for the 2020 season in light of the COVID-19 emergency. On May 29, swim team president Jenn Zoll sent the board a letter requesting an exception be made for the team, which needs a pool to practice. Zell promised to meet whatever special conditions the township might impose as far as providing lifeguards, enforcing social distancing and waiving the township of responsibility for any impact the virus might have on a swim team member.

Quotable: “I think we all received a memo from our solicitor and from our insurance carrier and I think both of them highly recommend not to do that (open the pool for swim team use only),” Chairman Ron Simmons said.

Background: The April decision not to open the pool was based on several concerns. The Lancaster YMCA, which manages the pool for the township, had laid off most of its employees. It was thought it would be a monumental task to hire the personnel to run the pool and also meet all the necessary cleaning and social distancing precautions to cope with the virus.

Rationale for decision: After the meeting Vice Chairman Hal Leaman said, “The issue is not the pool water: the chemicals in the pool take care of the virus, (it) can’t survive that. The issue is physical distancing in the pool and being able to keep people at a safe distance from each other. I don’t think really anything’s changed in conditions since we decided to close the pool. Those conditions still prevail and the virus is still out there. Our decision basically stands as it did back in April.”

Next meeting: The board meets again Thursday, July 16.