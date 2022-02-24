When: Supervisors meeting, Feb. 17.

What happened: The board unanimously approved an agreement with Lancaster Family YMCA to continue managing and operating the Leola Community Pool for the 2022 season. Township Manager Michael Morris said the last season went very well with the YMCA in charge.

Quotable: “If you remember, we got a lot of positive responses from people. ... It was really nice with all the years that we’ve had issues,” Morris said.

New ordinance: The board approved advertising an ordinance regulating the placement and design of small wireless facilities on utility poles in the township. It follows a 2021 state law that directs municipalities to adopt a standard set of rules to accelerate 5G infrastructure construction throughout Pennsylvania.

Appointment: Debra Morris was appointed to a five-year term as a member of the Upper Leacock Township Municipal Sewer Authority beginning Feb. 17 and ending Dec. 31, 2026. She fills the vacancy created by the retirement of Cindy Shenk.

Signage: The state Department of Transportation has authorized the installation of engine brake retarder prohibition signs on Quarry Road between Main Street and Center Square Road.

Bike ride: The Rotary Club of Lancaster Sunrise informed the township it will be holding its 18th annual bike ride fundraiser, “Rotary Ride for the Community” on Saturday, June 4. As in past years, the club sought permission to paint directional markings on Upper Leacock roads.

Contribution: Morris acknowledged receiving the Worship Center’s annual $2,500 contribution to the township. As a nonprofit organization, the church is exempt from paying municipal real estate tax.

Next meeting: The board meets again at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, March 17.