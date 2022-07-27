When: Upper Leacock Township supervisors meeting, July 21.

What happened: Board Chairman Ron Simmons noted Brian Kauffman of Rettew is retiring in his capacity as township engineer and this was the last meeting he would be attending. The board presented Kauffman with an appreciation award in recognition of his many years of service to Upper Leacock together with a gift card to a bike shop. The board welcomed Kauffman’s successor, Kara Kalupson, who was present at the meeting.

Quotable: “The board as a whole and I personally want to thank you, Brian, for everything you have done for this township. It’s been many years and you’ve been nothing but extremely professional the whole time (I’ve known you). I’m really going to miss you, I’ll tell you that right now,” Simmons said.

Noise ordinance: The board tabled any further action on its proposed noise ordinance amendment pending discussion of the implications of the state’s recent legislation regarding fireworks.

Background: Last month the board approved advertising an amendment restricting the discharge of consumer fireworks in Upper Leacock to four public holidays. However, township solicitor Bill Cassidy said a new state law regarding fireworks, which has been in the works for quite some time, has unexpectedly just been approved. The new law preempts some of the wording in the township’s amendment, so Cassidy put a hold on advertising it.

Next meeting: The board meets again Thursday, Aug. 18.