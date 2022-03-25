When: Upper Leacock supervisors meeting, March 17.

What happened: The board postponed making a decision till its April meeting pending additional testimony about a conditional use application by ELA Group to permit the Villas at Twin Maples development in the mixed-use zone. The 83-unit multifamily project is located on an 8-acre tract at 2355 New Holland Pike directly opposite the entrance to The Worship Center.

Background: The application includes a request to modify township design standards regarding building height and parking spaces. The project would construct several three-story apartment buildings up to 50 feet in height, exceeding the current 35-foot maximum. The application gives the board an opportunity to review whether the project meets the recreation requirements of the subdivision ordinance.

Resident stormwater concern: One resident who lives adjacent to the development was worried how landscaping changes affecting stormwater drainage might impact her property. Township Solicitor Bill Cassidy assured her she would have an opportunity to voice her concerns when the project’s land development plan goes through the formal review process.

Recreation concerns: There were concerns over the recreational facilities available to the young professionals who would be occupying the development, one of which would involve seeking permission for them to use the walking trail system on The Worship Center property. This touches on liability and maintenance issues. Supervisor Vice Chair Hal Leaman recommended leaving the hearing open another month to gather this additional evidence.

Quotable: “I would feel more comfortable if we would wait until the April meeting. This is a sizable development involving potentially a couple of hundred people, and if you don’t do your design right you pay the price for it in the next 50 years,” Leaman said.

Small wireless facilities ordinance: The board adopted a new ordinance regulating the placement and design of small wireless facilities on utility poles in the township. It follows a 2021 state law that directs municipalities to adopt a standard set of rules to accelerate 5G infrastructure construction throughout Pennsylvania.

Next meeting: The board meets again Thursday Apr. 21.