When: Upper Leacock Township supervisors meeting, April 21.

What happened: The board postponed making a decision until its May 19 meeting on the conditional use application by ELA Group to permit the Villas at Twin Maples development in the mixed-use zone on the west side of Leola. The 83-unit multifamily project is located on an 8-acre tract at 2355 New Holland Pike directly opposite the entrance to The Worship Center. Several residents voiced concerns about modifications and compliance with recreational requirements.

Background: The application includes a request to modify township design standards regarding building height, parking spaces and landscaping. The project would construct several 3-story apartment buildings up to 50 feet in height, exceeding the current 35-foot maximum.

Recreational requirements: The hearing actually began at the board meeting in March but was suspended at the suggestion of supervisor Vice Chair Hal Leaman while developers met with The Worship Center to see whether its property could be used by Twin Maples residents for a walking trail to meet recreational requirements of the subdivision ordinance. Nathan Kapp, land owner of Twin Maples development, reported The Worship Center is unwilling to permit public access to its property. He said the church cited liability and maintenance concerns as well as potential restrictions on future uses of its land.

Payment in lieu: Tom Nehilla, ELA Group’s attorney from Barley Snyder, said the development is not slated to be very open toward families. He said its mixture of one- and two-bedroom units is geared toward young professionals and senior citizens deciding to downsize. The township’s subdivision ordinance formula requires 4 acres of recreational space for the number of people in the development, effectively cutting the site in half which Nehilla said would hamper their project. He said, “The ordinance allows (us to pay) a fee in lieu (of recreational space) and that’s what we are for asking here.”

Need for children’s play area: Several residents disputed there would be few children in the development and were concerned as to where they would play. One resident estimated with 83 units there might be 160 children living there or visiting grandparents, adding that a fee reimbursing the conditional use of this property doesn’t make the community safe for kids. Another said without a designated play area children would play on neighboring properties. Charles Smith, 2345 New Holland Pike, said, “The township ordinance says they can accept money in lieu of recreational space, not that they must. We are asking that you require on-site recreational space.”

Solicitor’s comment: Township solicitor Bill Cassidy explained the hearing was limited to considering whether the applicant and property owner have met the requirements of the zoning ordinance for this particular use as a multi-family development in the mixed use zone. He said at a future date they would have to come before the supervisors again and file an application for a land development plan.

Quotable: “They have to meet, at that time, all the requirements in the subdivision ordinance, one of which is this recreational issue,” Cassidy said.

Resident closing statement: Beth Lloyd, 2363 New Holland Pike, was critical of the entire project. She said, “It seems like there are so many exceptions we are willing to make instead of limiting the size of the housing or how many people can live there. There is no talk of any room for recreation or water runoff or landscaping or anything.” Lloyd feared the development would alter the character of the neighborhood. “And to make such a drastic change to the area,” she said. “If we wanted to live near multifamily high density housing we would not be living where we’re living now. And I don’t think I’m the only one who feels that way.”

Noise ordinance: On an unrelated matter, Upper Leacock resident Diane Arment wrote to the township requesting an amendment to the noise ordinance limiting fireworks and explosive devices to federal holiday celebrations. One of her neighbors sets off loud, explosive devices each evening between 8 p.m. and 8:30 p.m., a time permitted by the ordinance. Township Manager Michael Morris said he would review her concern with the police who enforce the ordinance and report back to the board. Morris noted that coincidentally the explosions complained about take place on a property that’s pretty close to the Twin Maples development.

