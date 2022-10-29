When: Upper Leacock supervisors meeting, Oct. 20.

What happened: The board approved advertising the township budget for 2023 with no increase in real estate tax. The tax rate remains at 1.695 mills, so the tax bill for a property assessed at $100,000 will continue to be $169.50.

Key numbers: The proposed budget lists total revenues of $3.8 million and total expenses of $4.1 million. Township Manager Michael Morris said the deficit will be paid from the unreserved fund balance which amounted to $5.3 million as of Aug. 31. Major expenditures over the coming year include $631,750 to complete the Creek Hill Road paving project and purchases of a new $52,700 wood chipper and a replacement $28,500 snow plow.

Library contribution: Upper Leacock’s annual library contribution continues to be $16,000 split three ways: $6,000 each to New Holland and Lancaster City and $4,000 to Ephrata. Earlier in the meeting, Jamie Hall, director of donor relations for Lancaster Public Library, told the board 28% of Upper Leacock residents are library card holders. In 2021 they borrowed a total 49,000 materials with an estimated value by the American Library Association of over $900,000. Hall thanked the board for its support and had asked for a 10% increase in its contribution to cover the rising cost of materials and wages. She said the amount of state aid the library receives is based on municipal funding.

Quotable: “People think, do we still need libraries? Well, even though we have Google at our fingertips … Google will bring you back 100,000 answers, the library will bring you back the right one,” Hall said.

Roll-back taxes: The board denied a request for a waiver of municipal roll-back taxes by Marvin and Ruth Stoltzfus 390 E. Eby Road, Leola of a 1.3-acre tract transfer to Leola Mennonite Church. Morris noted Conestoga Valley school board has not granted a similar request by the Stoltzfuses for a waiver of school district roll-back taxes over the land transfer.

Background: The tract is part of a 50-acre parcel of land protected by the state Department of Agriculture’s Clean and Green program which provides for lower property taxes. By not granting the waiver the property owners become responsible for paying $9,800 in municipal roll-back taxes and interest on the entire parcel of land. The board was concerned that granting a waiver for the 1.3 acres could set a precedent affecting what happens with the remaining tract in the future.

Quotable: “This is precedent setting and I think it’s created as a penalty for (breaking) an agreement that you sign, you agree to and you benefit from for many years,” Morris said.

Next meeting: The board meets again Nov. 29.