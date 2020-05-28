When: Upper Leacock supervisors meeting, May 21.

What happened: The board approved public use of the Leola Community Park during the COVID-19 emergency, but the park restrooms will be closed.

Background: Chairman Ron Simmons was concerned the township doesn’t send the wrong message out to the public. He saw no reason to stop residents using the park for walking purpose during the present lockdown. However the playground equipment, pool and picnic pavilion are definitely closed. He also said there should be signage that the restrooms are closed.

Quotable: “If your wife and you want to go out and take a walk and you’re not with other people, it’s a good thing. But I think we should let them know the restrooms are closed so they have no anticipation of using them. I really don’t want to open the restrooms and you’re gonna have somebody wiping them down every 30 minutes or something stupid, no we’re not doing that,” Simmons said.

Roadway bids: The board awarded maintenance and materials contracts for three roadway projects in the township. The successful low bids came from Martin’s Paving for bituminous seal coating ($94,701), H & K Group for paving ($244,230) and Pennsy Supply for materials ($58,650).

Zoning ordinance: Following months of discussion, the board approved the wording of a zoning amendment about farm animals permitted on residential properties. It depends on the lot size and nature of the beast. For example, no animals are permitted on lots smaller than 10,000 square feet. Above that, chickens that lay eggs are allowed, roosters are not.

Next meeting: The board meets again June 18.