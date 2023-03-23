When: Upper Leacock Township supervisors meeting, Mar. 16.

What happened: The board will advertise an ordinance restricting parking at all times on the east side of Apricot Avenue and Chickadee Circle as well as the entire Chickadee cul-de-sac in Leola.

Background: In past meetings the board considered prohibiting parking on designated snow emergency routes during a snow and ice emergency. This developed into a general discussion of prohibiting parking altogether in problem areas with narrow roads.

Details: Township Manager Michael Morris said they want to introduce the no parking plan incrementally on just a few roads, starting with Apricot Avenue and the Chickadee cul-de-sac, to see how it goes. Upper Leacock road crew supervisor Gerald Martin recommended adding the east side of Chickadee Circle along with the cul-de-sac.

Quotable: “I think you’re probably wise doing this incrementally, starting small and then seeing how it works. There’s some problem areas which have been identified. So, I’m very comfortable starting with those,” supervisor Hal Leaman said during the meeting over a phone link from Florida.

Grant application: Morris said by matching a Lions Club contribution for improvements to Leola community park the township is eligible to apply for a further total matching grant from the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources. The improvements include additional pickleball courts with parking and an extension of the park’s walking trail along with benches and landscaping.

Bike ride: Lancaster Sunrise Rotary Club informed the township it will be holding its 19th annual bike ride fundraiser, “Rotary Ride for the Community,” on Saturday, June 3. As in past years, the club sought permission to paint directional markings on Upper Leacock roads. Morris said the event does not conflict with any public works project.

Electricity supplier: The board approved a new 60-month electricity supply contract with Freepoint Energy Solutions at a fixed rate of $0.083 per kWh. Morris said this is the lowest of eight competitive bids following the expiration of Upper Leacock’s contract with Constellation Energy. He expects the township to save $20,000 over the 60 months compared with the rate they’ve been paying Constellation.

Next meeting: The board meets again Apr. 20.