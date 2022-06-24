When: Upper Leacock Township supervisors meeting, June 16.

What happened: The board approved advertising an amendment to the township’s noise ordinance limiting noise-making fireworks to Memorial Day, July Fourth, Labor Day and New Year’s Eve. The discharge of consumer fireworks at any other time would be expressly prohibited and punishable with a fine.

Background: A Leola resident contacted the township earlier this year complaining about a neighbor setting off loud explosives each evening before 11 p.m. The township’s existing ordinance only prohibits noise-making fireworks between 11 p.m. and 6 a.m. They are permitted at any other time during the day and there’s no restriction to specific holidays.

Solar panel review permits: There was a lengthy discussion about introducing a $100 fee to reimburse a fire company for its required safety review of a property owner’s alternate energy system like a roof solar panel. Township Manager Michael Morris said at one time fire companies just got a few applicants. But now they’re getting more, and the costs mount up. This would be in addition to the $200-$300 fee for a township code inspector’s installation permit. Board Chair Ron Simmons was concerned a resident putting a single panel on a garden shed would be faced with several permit fees.

Quotable: “I don’t know what the answer is. I don’t feel it’s right to just go carte blanche and say … we’re going to charge $300 for (a code inspection) and another $100 for the fire company so you can put a solar panel on your outbuilding,” Simmons said.

Next step: Morris suggested putting together a list of what the fire companies and code inspectors look for and seeing whether the two could be combined in a single inspection. The board agreed.

Next meeting: The board meets again Thursday July 21.