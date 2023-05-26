When: Upper Leacock Township supervisors meeting, May 18.

What happened: A resident complained of noise from social gatherings at The Inn at Leola Village, leading to a discussion about the township’s noise ordinance and The Inn’s ongoing efforts to reduce sound.

Resident’s concerns: Kenneth Ray, 15 Raspberry St., said he has encountered noise problems constantly from events at The Inn, sometimes until 11:30 p.m. He told the supervisors he’d complained 17 times to the township and claimed The Inn had received four police citations. He said the noise has caused adverse health effects, and he is looking for help from the township.

The Inn’s response: General manager Matt Werner said The Inn is doing its best to comply with the township’s noise ordinance and has actually had only one police citation since it came into effect in August 2020. Werner said The Inn has installed several features to reduce sound exiting the building. These include a sound-absorbing rubber fence, acoustic panels, eliminating sub-woofer bass and portable sound walls designed to capture pushback noise from the DJ’s speakers.

Sound solution: Werner said he recently put together a sound mitigation action plan after meeting with Township Manager Michael Morris and police Chief Stephen Zerbe. He is working with Clair Global in Lititz to install a new sound system with speakers tailored to control the volume and reduce the level of decibels leaving the building. Werner said the $100,000 project will be completed by September.

More: Deb Shirk, owner of The Inn, said she’s sensitive to Ray’s concerns and her staff has tried to do everything possible. However, she said The Inn is an entertainment business and has contracts to fulfill.

Township comments: Township solicitor Bill Cassidy said the township and police have been addressing excessive noise in the municipality since the 2020 ordinance. Cassidy said civil remedies are available in addition to the municipal regulations. Board Chair Ron Simmons agreed.

Quotable: “The ordinance is working. The police are coming out, the police are citing them. So the ordinance is functioning properly. The ordinance works,” Simmons said.

Snow emergency ordinance: The board decided to advertise an ordinance prohibiting parking on designated snow emergency routes during certain snow events. The routes would include the entire lengths of Apricot Avenue, Chickadee Circle, and Joy and James streets in Leola.

Background: Upper Leacock has several narrow roads that emergency vehicles have difficulty negotiating if cars are parked on both sides. The board had considered restricting parking to one side of the street on Apricot Avenue and Chickadee Circle but decided not to after several residents said this would create problems. The alternative was to revisit the idea of an ordinance prohibiting parking on the routes during a snow and ice emergency.

Additional streets: Road crew supervisor Gerald Martin said Joy and James streets have been added to the snow emergency routes because of their narrow width, ‘S’ curve and cul-de-sac. Simmons said he wanted to make sure they weren’t catching the residents of Joy and James streets off guard.

Quotable: “With the ‘S’ curve when you have cars parked on both sides, it’s kind of hard (for snow emergency vehicles) to get through, and obviously anything with a cul-de-sac, with cars parked around, makes it more difficult,” Martin said.

Open burning: The board tabled a draft for an open burning ordinance pending further discussion. Upper Leacock’s open burning prohibitions are in its 2010 recycling ordinance as part of its waste management regulations. Cassidy said there has been some confusion with enforcement. He predicts the new ordinance will clarify the township’s open burning rules.

Scout project: Morris thanked Cub Scout Pack 54 for its cleanup work at the community park in Leola.

