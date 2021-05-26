When: Upper Leacock supervisors meeting, May 20.

What happened: Township Manager Michael Morris reported the Lancaster County Association of Township Supervisors advised against endorsing Manheim Township’s resolution favoring the creation of a county health department. The board did not take any action.

Quotable: “They (LCATS) look at it as another set of government that probably isn’t worth all the effort associated with it. Some municipalities, just a few, endorse it but a majority (don’t). I want you to be aware of that,” Morris said.

Lancaster Farmland Trust: Director of land protection Jeb Musser informed the board the trust is visiting farms in Upper Leacock to help document their agricultural plan compliance. Farms of a certain size are required by the state to have an erosion and sedimentation plan and, for those with livestock, a manure management plan. Musser said the trust has grant money available to construct best management practices on farms.

School Drive intersection: The township has received complaints about the School Drive and Glenbrook Road (Route 772) intersection. It’s an awkward setup with poor visibility and a confusing sequence of stop signs. Township engineer Brian Kauffman said a possible solution would be to close the intersection and redirect School Drive traffic onto Hoover Lane.

Also: There’s an additional safety concern over 18-wheel trucks using School Drive as a bypass to get from Route 23 to Route 772, taking them past Leola Elementary School. Morris said the township will be working with property owners, the school district and state Department of Transportation for a way to resolve this.

Yard waste recycling: Morris said he’d contacted West Earl Township to see if they could arrange an intermunicipal agreement for Upper Leacock residents to use West Earl’s yard waste facility at a discounted rate. Discussions are ongoing.

Good work: Chairman Ron Simmons expressed the board’s thanks to Cub Scout Pack 54 for “doing a great job” cleaning up the Leola Community Park in April.

Next meeting: Supervisors will meet June 17.