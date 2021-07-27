When: Upper Leacock supervisors meeting, July 15.

What happened: Resident Donald Kimmel complained the township’s ordinance prohibiting the burning of trash is not being enforced by the police. Township solicitor Bill Cassidy said the township regulates open burning as a general matter with limited exceptions for “recreational cooking and that kind of thing.” East Lampeter police Chief Stephen Zerbe said he would ensure his officers follow through as the burning ordinance directs. East Lampeter Police Department provides Upper Leacock with its law enforcement services.

Quotable: “What should be happening is when we go there the very first time, and this is on record, the person should be given a warning and they should be given a copy of the ordinance. And then when we get called back again ... it’s now time to give a citation for violation of the ordinance,” Zerbe said.

Zoning amendment: The board amended the township’s zoning ordinance to redefine the number of parking spaces required for a multiple family dwelling with a common parking area in the mixed-use zone. This was reduced from three spaces per dwelling unit to two.

Background: The ELA Group requested this amendment several months ago in light of its proposed 83-unit residential development, The Villas at Twin Maples, at 2355 New Holland Pike.

Planning board appointment: Doug Crawford was appointed to serve on the township’s Planning Commission.

Heritage Trail: Township Manager Michael Morris said discussions are still in progress with Lancaster County Planning Commission to build the Heritage Trail recreational project along what is referred to as the “goat path” from Upper Leacock to Lancaster.

Next meeting: Supervisors will meet Aug. 19.