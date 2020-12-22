When: Upper Leacock Township supervisors meeting, Dec. 17.

What happened: Once again, the board tabled making a decision over ELA Group’s parking variance request for The Villas at Twin Maples because of the complexity of the issues involved. The proposed 83-unit residential development is located at 2355 New Holland Pike. The township zoning ordinance requires three parking spaces per unit. ELA is requesting this be cut back to two. The developer does not want to approach the zoning hearing board without first getting agreement to the idea from the supervisors.

Fillmore Container: The board approved Fillmore Container’s preliminary/final plan to move its operations to an 11-acre lot at Horseshoe and Creek Hill roads in Leola. For any turn lane or traffic signal modifications the board will defer to whatever PennDOT decides as Horseshoe Road is a state highway.

Snow removal: The supervisors commended the township on how quickly municipal roads were cleared after the recent snowstorm.

Quotable: “I heard from a person who moved here from Pittsburgh who was grateful she moved here, saying it’s better than she’s ever experienced as far as managing snow removal,” township manager Michael Morris said.

What’s next: The board meets again Monday, Jan. 4.