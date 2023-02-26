When: Upper Leacock supervisors meeting, Feb. 16.

What happened: State Rep. Keith Greiner was a guest at the meeting as part of an effort to listen to his constituents’ needs. Greiner recalled he was an Upper Leacock supervisor for many years before aspiring to state office and said it was a pleasure to be attending a board meeting again. He presented the board with an American flag for the township building.

Quotable: “Having served in your position I know a lot of what’s going on in the state but the most important decisions that are made are of course here, local. This is a token of my appreciation for all the efforts that you’ve done,” Greiner said.

Conditional use: The board approved a conditional use application by John and Kathryn Lapp to convert the single-family dwelling at 230 E. Main St., Leola, into two separate units in the mixed-use zone. A fire escape will be added for the second floor accommodation and parking increased from two to four spaces.

Pool management: The supervisors unanimously approved a management contract for the Leola Community Pool with the newly named YMCA of the Roses, an amalgamation of the former Lancaster Family YMCA, which has managed the pool in the past, and YMCA of York and York County. The YMCA will set pool membership fees for the 2023 season and be responsible for day-to-day operations.

Parking: The board revisited its review of a draft ordinance, first discussed at last November’s meeting, that would prohibit parking vehicles on designated snow emergency routes during a snow and ice emergency. Township Manager Michael Morris said this had morphed into a larger discussion of prohibiting parking on certain streets at all times. He said the township has problem areas of parking so they were looking for something more formal that would not be dependent on weather. Upper Leacock road crew supervisor Gerald Martin suggested permanently restricting parking to one side on narrower streets so wider vehicles can get through. Chairman Ron Simmons expressed concern about how this might affect residents who have to park in the street. The discussion continues.

Library contributions: Morris said the board received contribution thank-you letters from Lancaster Public Library and Elanco Library in New Holland. Upper Leacock splits its annual library contribution three ways since the closure of the Leola branch: $6,000 each to Lancaster City and New Holland, and $4,000 to Ephrata.

Next meeting: The board meets again March 16.