When: Upper Leacock supervisors meeting, July 16.

What happened: Upper Leacock Township supervisors unanimously approved putting together a noise ordinance.

Why it matters: In reviewing resident complaints, officials realized the township lacks a noise law.

Background: Leola resident Tracy Yancoskie, 492 E. Main St., told the board she has a noise concern. She said a neighbor outfitted the inside of his home like a public address system and plays music on his stereo equipment around the clock so loudly that it rattles the pictures on her walls. Yancoskie said she has had the police out numerous times, but they told her there was no law to enforce.

Solicitor input: Township solicitor Bill Cassidy said Upper Leacock’s existing zoning ordinance includes a noise provision, but police can only handle complaints when there is a separate noise ordinance. He advised drafting an ordinance similar to one presently in place in neighboring East Lampeter Township, which polices Upper Leacock. Supervisor Nelson Bard suggested the new law include specific references to noise decibel levels.

Community building: Township Manager Michael Morris reported he’s been in touch with Veritas Academy and the child care center, both of which lease space from the township in the community building. Veritas plans on opening school the day after Labor Day. Morris informed them both he did not want any interaction between their users and township staff due to the COVID-19 situation; he inspected all doors and added separate ones for the child care center.

Quotable: “I think, especially in these times as apprehensive as we are, we’re doing all the right things that stand (for a) reasonable, rational utilization of the building in trying to keep people as separate as we can … as we try to work together,” Morris said.

Next meeting: The board meets again Thursday, Aug. 20.