When: Upper Leacock supervisors meeting, July 20.

What happened: The board voted unanimously to adopt an open burning ordinance.

Background: Open burning prohibitions are presently included in the township’s recycling ordinance and there has been confusion with police enforcement as to what is legal and what is not. The new stand-alone ordinance will simplify and clarify the township’s open burning rules. East Lampeter police department provides Upper Leacock with policing services. Chief Stephen Zerbe has reviewed the new ordinance and will educate his force on its provisions.

Wording change: The supervisors approved a minor change to the wording of the ordinance regarding yard and agricultural waste. The change was not substantial enough to readvertise the ordinance.

Eurofins: The board approved a land development plan for Eurofins Lancaster Laboratories. The project consists of constructing a 53,000-square-foot commercial building over an existing asphalt parking lot at 2430 New Holland Pike.

Cell phone service: There was a discussion about cell phone calls dropping in certain areas. Township Manager Michael Morris said he’s spoken about the concern with phone officials.

Quotable: “Once we switch over to 5G in this area, then the problem should be resolved, and that’s six to 12 months away,” Morris said.

Next meeting: The board will meet 6:30 p.m. Aug. 17 at the township building.