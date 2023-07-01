When: Upper Leacock supervisors meeting, June 15.

What happened: The board addressed several quality-of-life and public safety issues during the township meeting.

Snow emergency routes: Supervisors voted unanimously to adopt an ordinance prohibiting parking on designated snow emergency routes during certain snow events. These routes include the entire lengths of Apricot Avenue, Chickadee Circle, James Street and Joy Avenue in Leola.

Open burning: The board will advertise a new ordinance regulating open burning. Township Manager Michael Morris said open burning prohibitions are presently included in the township’s recycling ordinance and there has been confusion with enforcement by the police as to what is legal and what is not. The new stand-alone ordinance will simplify and clarify the township’s open burning rules.

Noise concern: Kenneth Ray, 215 Raspberry Road, continued to express his concerns from last month’s meeting about noisy events at The Inn at Leola Village. He said it happens every weekend preventing him from going to bed in spite of police enforcing the township’s noise ordinance. He said it was the township’s responsibility and they should do something about it.

Officials’ response: Upper Leacock Township solicitor Bill Cassidy said the local district judge does not have the authority to enter an injunction against The Inn. He said that would be the county court. Cassidy said he could not advise Ray what to do and he must seek his own legal counsel over this. Supervisor Harold Leaman observed The Inn has a sound mitigation plan to reduce the noise by September and pointed out an injunction could take upwards of a year to be issued. Morris said Ray’s case would be stronger if other residents were on record complaining about the noise over a long period of time. Supervisor Chair Ron Simmons said the township’s noise ordinance is being enforced.

Quotable: “The bottom line is we met with the (police) chief on this. They do what they have to do to comply with the ordinance as far as enforcement,” Simmons said.

Paving: Morris said Creek Hill Road, James Street and Joy Avenue will be repaved toward the end of July.

Next meeting: The board meets at 6:30 p.m. July 20 at the township building.