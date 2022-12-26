When: Upper Leacock Township supervisors meeting, Dec. 15.

What happened: The board reviewed a revision of its noise ordinance that would severely restrict the use of consumer fireworks. The draft generally follows the wording of a similar amendment being considered by East Lampeter but additionally prohibits fireworks being discharged within 150 feet of a building or utility pole at any time, day or night.

Background: The need for a revision came up earlier this year when a Leola resident complained about a neighbor setting off loud explosives each evening before 11 p.m. The township’s existing ordinance prohibits noise-making fireworks only between 11 p.m. and 6 a.m.

State law: A new state law on fireworks kicked over the summer, but it is unclear whether the statute prohibits setting off fireworks at a particular time throughout Pennsylvania or whether municipalities have to pass an ordinance to enforce such a restriction. Because of this the board decided to wait and see what East Lampeter would do. East Lampeter Police Department polices Upper Leacock and enforces the township’s noise ordinance.

Proposed restrictions: The discharge of consumer fireworks would be prohibited within 150 feet of a building, utility pole and certain other structures at any time during the year. The hours of prohibition would also be extended at allowed locations to between the hours of 10 p.m. and 10 a.m. the following day. There would be four exceptions to these hours to celebrate New Year’s, Labor Day, Independence Day and Memorial Day.

Solicitor input: Township solicitor Bill Cassidy said Upper Leacock’s amendments are in compliance with the regulations for firework use in Pennsylvania right now.

Quotable: “I’m just thinking, most homes or lots probably, for them to be able set (fireworks off from) 150 feet the whole way around ... it’s going to be extremely difficult unless you live on a farm,” supervisor Chairman Ron Simmons said.

Next meeting: The board meets again to reorganize Tuesday, Jan. 3.