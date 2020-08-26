When: Upper Leacock supervisors meeting, Aug. 20.

What happened: The board unanimously approved adopting a noise ordinance that will be enforced by the East Lampeter police department, which serves Upper Leacock.

Background: The township has received numerous complaints over the years from residents that its current provision for handling noise is inadequate. It can be enforced only by the zoning officer, who may not be available, and it cannot be enforced by police. As the new ordinance mirrors the one presently in effect in East Lampeter, it will be a straightforward matter for the police to handle.

Discussion: The board’s decision came after a lengthy discussion by residents about noise in the township, primarily emanating from events with a disc jockey and music at The Inn at Leola Village, 38 Deborah Drive, Leola. The board also reviewed emails it had received from eight residents who didn’t attend the meeting because of the pandemic but who wished to make their voices heard.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

The inn: Attorney Bryan Byler, representing Deb Shirk, general manager of The Inn at Leola Village, spoke at length against the ordinance. He described it as an existential threat to the long-standing business of Leola Village and its 125 employees. Specifically, it would adversely affect its ability to cater wedding celebrations. Shirk said these are now held outside the building because of COVID-19 and may involve up to 250 people. Byler said the existing zoning ordinance is sufficient, and if Leola Village were cited under a noise ordinance, it would contest it in the Court of Common Pleas.

Resident complaints: Several residents spoke of what they have endured from events at Leola Village in the absence of a noise ordinance. Melissa Wissler, 215 Raspberry Road, Leola, said as a business person in a service industry, she understood the effect COVID-19 has had on all industries. But her family can’t converse on their deck in the evening from 5-11 p.m. or put her daughter to bed because they hear every song that’s played at Leola Village.

Quotable: “The noise coming from The Inn at Leola Village has been a real problem. Last night, 9:30-10 p.m., the music was so loud that I could hear it inside my house with the windows closed, AC on and a fan running in my bedroom. The bass was so strong that I could literally feel it. My home is toward the opposite end of the street from the Inn. I cannot imagine what my neighbors who live closer to the Inn are experiencing,” wrote Rebecca Wise, 231 Lemon Lane, Leola, in an email.

Other business: Conestoga Valley swim team president Jenn Zoll asked the board whether it intended to open the Leola community pool for the 2021 season or if the pool will continue to be closed because of COVID-19. Chairman Ron Simmons told her there is presently no thought of not opening the pool next year. Supervisor Hal Leaman gave her the additional assurance that all the necessary maintenance services have been performed over the summer to keep the pool in good condition.

Next meeting: The board meets again Thursday, Sept. 17.