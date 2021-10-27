When: Upper Leacock supervisors meeting, Oct. 22.

What happened: The board approved advertising the township budget for 2022 with no increase in real estate tax. The tax rate remains at 1.695 mills. The tax bill for a property assessed at $100,000 will continue to be $169.50.

Key numbers: The proposed budget lists total revenues of $3.59 million and total expenses of $4.37 million with a deficit of $778,255. Township Manager Michael Morris said the deficit reflects a $755,000 major capital construction project on Creek Hill Road which is a bypass of Route 23. The township will still have an unreserved balance in excess of $4 million.

Police services: Police services provided by East Lampeter Police Department are the largest budget expense. Morris said the township just received notice of an almost 10% increase in the annual cost of its police services from $1.46 million to $1.54 million next year.

Library contribution: With the closing of Leola library in 2021, the township distributed its annual $20,000 contribution among four neighboring libraries. In 2022, this combined contribution will be reduced to $16,000. In an after-meeting phone interview, Morris said there will not be a contribution to Pequea Valley library next year.

Quotable: “We believe more of our residents that once used the Leola library use (New Holland, Lancaster and Ephrata) libraries,” Morris said.

Zoning appeal: Township solicitor Bill Cassidy noted Rutter’s has filed an appeal with the Commonwealth Court against the township Zoning Hearing Board decision prohibiting games of chance in its store at 370 W. Main St., Leola.

Parking ordinance: The board instructed Cassidy to draft an ordinance prohibiting larger commercial vehicles from parking in the R1 residential zone.

Committee appointments: Doug and Teresa Crawford were appointed to the Regional Recreation Committee, which includes East Lampeter Township residents and Conestoga Valley School District members.

What’s next: The budget is scheduled for adoption at the Nov. 18 meeting.