When: Upper Leacock supervisors meeting, Feb. 18.

What happened: The township plans to reopen the Leola Community Pool for the 2021 season. It was closed last year due to the COVID-19 emergency.

YMCA management agreement: The board unanimously approved an agreement with Lancaster Family YMCA to manage and operate the pool subject to the township solicitor’s review. This will include taking out a clause relating to the operation and maintenance of the snack bar. And it will specify “The Y adhere to all protocols in terms of federal, state and CDC standards on the coronavirus and also the indemnification of the township for the operation of the pool.”

Background: Supervisor Nelson Bard was concerned the agreement, as written, states the township would be responsible for “supervising, managing and operating the snack bar and the maintenance and cleaning thereof.” Township solicitor Bill Cassidy felt the agreement should also include a provision minimizing township liability if the Y fails to meet COVID-19 public pool cleaning protocols.

Quotable: “With the swim team and others we’re starting to get requests, is the pool going to be open or is it not going to be open this year? I think with the Lancaster YMCA wishing to operate the pool and telling me they will be in compliance with the corona (mandates), I think it will be a good thing to consummate that this evening and then let people know the pool will be open and we can start getting membership fees,” Township Manager Michael Morris said.

Swim team: Chairman Ron Simmons asked Conestoga Valley swim team president Jen Zoll if she would commit to having the team run a concession stand or snack bar for the pool. Zoll said she was excited at the prospect of the pool being open this year and “having our (summer) home back.” She said she would discuss managing the snack bar with her board and possibly drawing on other resources within the Conestoga Valley School District community to help.

Municipal office move: Morris said the township will be moving its offices from Hillcrest Avenue to the new municipal building at 161 Newport Road March 8. The old 47,000-square-foot community building and its 11-acre lot will be auctioned by Martin & Rutt Auctioneers, New Holland, on April 27.

What’s next: Supervisors will meet March 18.