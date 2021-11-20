When: Upper Leacock Township supervisors meeting, Nov. 18.

What happened: The board approved adopting the 2022 general fund budget. It reflects revenues of $3.59 million and expenditures of $4.41 million, creating a deficit of $823,355 to be paid from an unreserved fund balance of $4.84 million.

Real estate tax: For the fourth year in a row, there will be no change in the real estate tax rate which remains at 1.695 mills. The tax bill for a property assessed at $100,000 would continue to be $169.50. Nevertheless, tax revenue is expected to increase from 1.34 million in 2021 to $1.39 million due to the increase in assessed value of real estate in the township.

Talmage Quarry: Vice Chair Hal Leaman wondered why there had been no progress in the improvements to Talmage Quarry entrance, which had been promised several years ago. Township Manager Michael Morris said the quarry owners still plan to reconfigure their entrance completely and have shared their latest construction blueprints with the township. However, he said they do not want to move ahead with what was originally agreed upon until the layout of Snakehill and Quarry roads as well as the driveway in front of the quarry is finalized. Then they will have to go through the review processes.

Quotable: “We’re going to have a record breaker, a very short meeting here,” Leaman said as the supervisors meeting ended after less than nine minutes.

What’s next: The board meets again Dec. 16.