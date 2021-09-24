When: Upper Leacock supervisors meeting, Sept. 16.

What happened: The board will request authorization from state Department of Transportation to install signage restricting trucks with trailers over 45 feet in length on School Drive, except for local pickup and delivery. The request notes the roadway primarily serves Leola Elementary School and several residential houses and is not conducive to large tractor trailer traffic.

Background: There are a number of safety concerns relating to School Drive in addition to restricting truck traffic. There are problem intersections with Glenbrook Road (Route 772) and Route 23 which would require major road reconstruction. The township has plans to address these issues as well.

Little free library: Resident Penny Zalewski asked the board by letter to install a free-standing library box on the Berry Patch at Date Drive and Raspberry Road in Olde Leacock Village. This would be a place where residents could deposit and pick up contributed books. The board was intrigued by the idea. Township Manager Michael Morris suggested it might be a prime candidate for an Eagle Scout project, something the township has benefited from many times in the past.

Rescue Plan funds: The township received a request from Lancaster Farmland Trust to use American Rescue Plan Act funds for its conservation projects. Morris noted although the trust’s solicitor said it was an eligible expense, the board already passed a motion to use the funds for sewer and stormwater issues.

Pickleball: Resident Andrew Steckbeck thanked the board via a Zoom connection for resurfacing the community park tennis courts and lining and netting them for pickleball, which he and his wife enjoy playing.

Quotable: “The courts are beautifully done. Thank you for investing in the township,” Steckbeck said.

Next meeting: Supervisors will meet again Oct. 21.