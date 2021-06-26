When: Upper Leacock Township supervisors meeting, June 17.

What happened: The board presented Imants “Nick” Ekis with a plaque of appreciation in recognition of his 14 years of service to the township. Ekis resigned from his post as chairman of the Upper Leacock Planning Commission following his move to a retirement community outside the township.

School Drive intersection: Township officials will be meeting with the state Department of Transportation in July to review safety concerns over the Glenbrook Road (Route 772) intersections with School Drive and Route 23.

Leola Community Pool: Along with many other pools, Leola is experiencing a shortage of lifeguards. This has led to the pool being closed on Tuesdays and Thursdays. The township has contracted with the Lancaster Family YMCA to manage the day-to-day operation of the pool and will receive a credit for the days it’s not open.

Resolution: The board signed a formal resolution authorizing the sale of the township’s community building on Hillcrest Avenue in anticipation of settlement later this month. The building was sold by public auction earlier this year to Veritas Academy for $3.2 million.

Meeting room acoustics: The township used the services of a professional acoustics company to study how speech intelligibility could be improved in its meeting room at 161 Newport Road. It recommended installing a series of sound absorption panels.

Cybersecurity services: Township Manager Michael Morris has contacted the township’s insurance company to conduct an independent evaluation of its security system as far as vulnerability to email exposure, phishing, and similar risks. Morris said in these days of cybercrime it’s important the township’s assets and various funds be protected from internet intruders.

Next meeting: Supervisors will meet July 15.