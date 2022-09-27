When: Upper Leacock supervisors meeting, Sept. 15.

What happened: The board tabled a decision on whether Marvin and Ruth Stoltzfus 390 E. Eby Road, Leola, need pay roll-back municipal tax to Upper Leacock following the transfer of a 1.3-acre tract to Leola Mennonite Church. The board will make its decision once Conestoga Valley School District has decided whether it will forgive the roll-back school district tax.

Background: In a telephone interview after the meeting, Township Manager Michael Morris explained the tract was part of a larger parcel of land protected by the state Department of Agriculture Clean and Green program, which provides for lower property taxes. Transferring 1.3 acres to the church may have negated the entire Clean and Green agreement from the day it was signed. This could make the Stoltzfuses liable for payment of roll-back taxes and interest in the amount of $73,000 to the school district and $9,800 to the township.

Fox Creamery: The board approved reducing financial security for the Fox Meadows Creamery site project from $229,940 to $22,294. Morris said the developer had performed all it had to do as far as land development was concerned.

Ordinance amendment: The board approved amending the township’s stormwater management ordinance to comply with updated Department of Environmental Protection regulations.

Road project: The $1 million budgeted project to repave Creek Hill Road from the township line to Horseshoe Road has been pretty much completed.

Next meeting: The board meets next on Thursday Oct. 20.