When: Upper Leacock Township supervisors meeting, Aug. 18.

What happened: The board delayed amending the township’s noise ordinance to restrict when consumer fireworks can be set off. Supervisors want to see what East Lampeter Township does, as its police department covers Upper Leacock.

Solicitor’s input: Township solicitor Bill Cassidy said the wording of a new state law is unclear as to whether the statute prohibits setting off fireworks at a particular time or whether municipalities have to pass an ordinance to enforce such a restriction.

Quotable: “Do we need to do anything? We should wait and see what East Lampeter’s doing. That’s my recommendation,” board Chairman Ron Simmons said.

Rezoning: The board approved a request by ALS E. Main LLC to rezone an L-shaped, 8.7-acre tract at 61 Hess Road in Leola from agricultural to light industrial. Supervisor Hal Leaman said he hated to see agricultural land going into industrial but in this case it made sense because the lot is surrounded by industrial land.

Construction project: Eurofins Facilities Manager Sam Huber gave the board an update on the company’s major construction project at its headquarters on New Holland Pike. Huber said their intent is to break ground next spring with completion by the end of 2024.

Appointment: Lisa Boyd was appointed zoning officer and building code official for the township.

Next meeting: The board meets again Thursday, Sept. 15.