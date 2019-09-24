When: Upper Leacock Supervisors meeting, Sept. 19.
What happened: Township Manager Mike Morris reported discussions with Lancaster Family YMCA representatives to take over operations of the Leola Community Pool in 2020.
Background: The pool was managed by Lancaster Family Y from 2009 until 2014. Lititz recCenter took over in 2015. The township received notification earlier this year that Lititz would end management of the pool on Labor Day 2019.
What’s next: A proposal for Lancaster Family Y to manage pool operations is expected at the next township meeting on Oct. 17.
Quotable: “The proposal suggested a Y membership would include swimming at the Leola and New Holland outside community pools,” Morris said.
Other business: Supervisors were introduced to new employee Joy Witmer, township administrative coordinator and media coordinator.
— Carole Deck, LNP Correspondent