When: Upper Leacock Township supervisors meeting, Nov. 19.

What happened: The board gave final approval to the 2021 general fund budget. It reflects revenue of $3,555,762 and expenditures of $3,680,871 creating a deficit of $125,109 to be paid from an unreserved fund balance of $1,613,174.

Real estate tax: There will be no change in the real estate tax rate,which remains at 1.695 mills. The tax bill for a property assessed at $100,000 would continue to be $169.50 mills.

Library support: The township’s 2021 budget includes a $20,000 contribution to the Library System of Lancaster County. This replaces the direct support given in past years to the Leola branch, which has closed because of COVID-19. The board agreed with Supervisor Nelson Bard’s suggestion that it be split four ways to neighboring libraries.

Quotable: “Based on their size and distance, I might suggest $4,000 to Pequea (Valley Library), $6,000 to New Holland, $6,000 to Lancaster and $4,000 to Ephrata,” Bard said.

Community building expenses: The township plans to move its office to a new building under construction at 161 Newport Road in 2021. Township manager Michael Morris said maintenance expenses for the existing building on Hillcrest Avenue are budgeted for the entire year in the amount of $212,250. These would be reduced if the building is sold as planned. Maintenance expenses for the new building are expected to be $70,950, which would be an annual reduction of $141,300.

Quotable: “We expect occupancy in February or March if a big spike in COVID doesn't happen,” Morris said in a phone interview after the meeting.

What’s next: The board meets again Thursday, Dec. 17.