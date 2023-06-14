When: Warwick school board meeting, June 6.

What happened: Erin Hoffman and Craig Kimmel of RLPS Architects provided an update on the high school renovation project.

Quotable: "After nearly 70 years, the Warwick High School is long overdue for updates,” Hoffman said, noting these include plumbing and electrical systems upgrades, mechanical systems upgrades and mechanical system replacements.

More: The proposed renovations will affect the learning commons, tech commons, family and consumer science classrooms, counseling center, virtual academy, alternative education classrooms, special education classrooms and athletics and physical education areas.

Cost: In November, construction costs were projected at $79.86 million with a total project cost of $91.84 million including soft costs, Kimmel said. Construction costs are now projected at $76.49 million with a total project cost of $87.96 million. Reasons for the reductions include reduced size of additions, better-defined alteration and renovation areas, refinement of window replacement and repairs, and refinement of the scope of mechanical replacement and systems.

What’s next: In September, bid documents will be available to contractors, with bid opening on Oct. 10. Once the board approves the bids, construction is expected to begin in January.

Budget: Chief Financial Officer Nathan Wertsch reported that the budget is operationally balanced for 2023-24 at $83.54 million. The district will implement a 0.55% or 0.09-mill tax increase. The increase was recommended by Raymond James in order to lower debt service payments on an estimated $110 million in renovation projects coming up in the next few years. The millage rate of 16.4611 will amount to an annual $18.45 increase for a median household assessed at $205,000.

Comparison: The average tax increase across all 16 school districts in Lancaster County is 2.44%, Wertsch said. Only two school districts — Penn Manor and Columbia — have no tax increase. “A 0.55% increase would be 1.89% below the average, with Warwick and Donegal being the only two other districts below 1.00%,” said Wertsch.

What’s next: The budget will be up for final approval at the June 20 meeting.