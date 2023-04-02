When: East Petersburg Borough Council meeting, March 23.

What happened: Resident Lynne Morrison said that her once nice view from her patio of a field and bike path has been negatively impacted by the borough pouring large, white, construction-grade rocks over the slope next to the bike path. She said it’s not a natural material that looks like it belongs there. Jeff Moseman, public works foreman, said that it’s a way to keep invasive plants out and reduce illegal dumping, a chronic problem in the area. He said the area is too steep to plant grass and mow it and that the rocks are a “clean barrier.” Morrison asked for a better solution to balance maintenance needs and residents’ concerns — the unsightly rocks “are not going to deter people from illegal dumping.” She said many people use the bike path, and the use of white rocks “degrades the experience for the entire community.” Borough Manager Karen St. Clare offered to meet her at the site the next day and discuss the issue.

Backyard flocks: The conversation continued from last month about changing the borough ordinance to allow up to four hens in backyard flocks. While some council members were “on the fence,” others voiced concern about the ongoing avian flu outbreaks around the county and enforcing clean coops in the borough. Council member Randy Rannels suggested imposing an annual permit fee to offset costs for inspections. Resident Cortney Pokrop, who spearheaded the backyard hen effort, said that not many people will get chickens, “so the problem won’t be as big as you think.” But council President Debra Miller said she “can’t justify spending $20,000 for this ordinance.” Council will vote on the matter at the next meeting.

One-way ticket: Council member John Herr took an informal poll on Pine Street, going door-to-door asking residents how they felt about making the 5900 block a one-way street and keeping resident parking on both sides. He said that out of 16 addresses, 13 were for it and one mostly supported it. Herr said few people “disagree with getting a fire truck out quicker,” which would be a potential benefit. The one-way street idea came up from the Lemon Street water main project discussions, not from the fire company.

Upcoming meetings: Council will meet at 7 p.m. April 4 and hold a committee meeting at 6 p.m. April 27.