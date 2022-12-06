When: Upper Leacock Township supervisors meeting, Nov. 29.

What happened: The board approved adopting the 2023 general fund budget. It reflects revenues of $3.82 million and expenditures of $4.08 million, creating a deficit of $260,851. The deficit will be paid from the unreserved fund balance, which totals $5.38 million.

Real estate tax: For the fifth year in a row, there will be no change in the real estate tax rate, which remains at 1.695 mills. The tax bill for a property assessed at $100,000 would continue to be $169.50. Nevertheless, tax revenue is expected to increase from $1.35 million in 2022 to $1.41 million because of the increase in assessed value of real estate in the township.

Street lighting: Board Chairman Ron Simmons noted the cost of electricity is going up dramatically. He suggested it might be worth reevaluating the cost effectiveness of installing solar panels for LED street lighting.

Library contribution: Township Manager Michael Morris said they’d received a letter of appreciation from Elanco library in New Holland. Upper Leacock splits its $16,000 annual library contribution three ways: $6,000 each to New Holland and Lancaster city and $4,000 to Ephrata.

Draft ordinance: The board reviewed the first draft of an ordinance prohibiting the parking of motor vehicles on designated snow emergency routes during the declaration of a snow and ice emergency. The board spent quite a bit of time considering where residents could park their cars during such an emergency. Even for those with driveways, there’s the problem of where to put one’s car while shoveling the driveway.

Quotable: “Some of the roads are wide but the ones that are narrow, and parking staggered, it’s really challenging to plow through that,” public works director John Leen said.

Next meeting: The board meets again Dec. 15.