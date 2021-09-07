Motorcycle crash logo

An unlicensed motorcyclist struck and injured Pennsylvania State Trooper directing traffic in Chester County Tuesday morning.  

The trooper responded to a crash involving a horse-and-buggy in East Nottingham Township at around 6 a.m., according to a WGAL report. Even though the trooper donned a reflective vest as he directed traffic around 8 a.m. at the intersection of Fifth Street and Little Elk Creek Road, the motorcyclist, identified as 33-year-old Eugenio Perez-Bard, struck him. 

Perez-Bard was driving recklessly and has a suspended license, according to the report. 

The trooper and Perez-Bard were taken to Christiana Hospital, according to a WGAL report. As of Tuesday afternoon, the trooper is in stable condition. State police has not released the trooper’s name. 

Police will serve Perez-Bard with an arrest warrant once he is medically cleared. He faces charges of accidents involving injury while not licensed, recklessly endangering another person, reckless driving and careless driving.  

