College news

Dean’s list

Area students were among those named to the dean’s list for the fall 2021 semester at University of Delaware, Newark, Delaware. They are listed with their hometowns.

Akron — Kathryn Schwartz, Talia Sheaffer.

Brownstown — Sydney Bouder.

Conestoga — Nicholas Fafel, Anna Mayers.

Denver — Sarah Megivern.

Ephrata — Sabrina Hettinger, Sydney Reiff.

Honey Brook — Jessica Hagenow.

Lancaster — Brendan Bowen, Amelia Cope, Nathaniel Dick, Eleanor Helm, Charles Hoober, Tiffany Iraheta, Emily Karanikkis, Tyler Kurtz, Casey Littrell, Cara Mahoney, Abram Martin, Casey Martin, Alexis Mathew, Laura Morrison, William Newkirk, Esteban Quintero, Suchita Ramachandra, Alexandra Schaffer, Kathryn Sigafoos, Olivia Vranich, Kayla Wolf, Maya Zagari.

Lititz — Kaylie Beale, Taylor Cammauf, Cecilia Deel, Samantha Frontz, Mickayla Harris, Jonathan Martin, Braden Rishell, Spiro Schramm, Samantha Side, Julia Wolfe.

Manheim — Curtis Crymes, Thomas Davis, Melanie Krady.

Marietta — Kyla Collins.

Mount Joy — Patrick Beaudoin, Grace Miller, Jordynn Park.

Mountville — Julia Den Bleyker, Jordan Photis.

Narvon — Angellia Brenneman, John Lindquist.

Nottingham — David Kinney.

Oxford — Joshua Arnold, Elizabeth Bailey, Estevan Bedolla-Lara, Kelsey Bennett, Joshua Bunel, Reagan Dolinger, Jacob Hewes, Anna Keating, Olivia Kerlin, Katherine Lilly, Casey Long, Nicole Morlang, Noah Sperratore.

Reinholds — Miguel Prysakar, Stephen Ranck.

Stevens — Racquel Hackman, Elyssa Sherman.

Strasburg — Chloe Blantz.

Willow Street — Hanna Garber, Shawn Thomas.

Email college news items to collegenews@lnpnews.com.