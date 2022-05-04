A stop along the Underground Railroad in York County was spared from demolition and will instead be preserved.

The Conservation Fund announced Tuesday that purchased the 87.5-acre Mifflin House property in collaboration with with Preservation Pennsylvania and the Susquehanna National Heritage Area (SNHA) according to a press release.

The news release did not indicate how much the property sold for, but ABC27 reports the cost was $5.5 million.

The Mifflin House, a stop on the Underground Railroad and site of a Civil War battle, was privately owned and facing demolition for new warehouses but will now be preserved as a historic site.

The purchase gives partners more time to raise funds − once that is accomplished, the site will then be transferred to SNHA "for permanent protection and adaptive use as the Susquehanna Discovery Center and heritage park, a new gateway visitor destination for public access, education, and interpretation," according to the release.

“Land is inherently tied to our history, and that is why conservation plays a pivotal role in ensuring we can share the stories of the people who bravely took action in times of turmoil,” said Kyle Shenk, The Conservation Fund’s Northeast Regional Director, in the release. “Our purchase of the Mifflin House property is a huge step, but we’re not done yet. As temporary owners, we will continue to work with the York County community and our many local partners to raise capital and get this space and its important history protected forever.”